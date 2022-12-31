I want my co-actors to get more visibility: Ajith on Thunivu characters reveal

CHENNAI: On Friday, Ajith’s Thunivu completely dominated the internet as the makers revealed important characters from the film across the day. However, it ended up to be a tease when Ajith’s character was revealed late in the evening with a question mark.
As we await to see Ajith’s character on the big screen, we hear the reason behind the characters’ names revelation by the makers. Ajith is said to have informed his publicist and his production team that usually in a star’s film, other actors do not get enough recognition and almost disappear in the star actor’s shadow. He does not want that to happen with any of his films.
He strongly believes and shared that the families of his co-actors would have been excited and eager to see their kins on the big screen. “Imagine the excitement they would have had when they had signed Thunivu. People close to them would have been anticipating seeing them on the big screen. If they don’t get a glimpse of them, it would be a disappointment. So we have to come up with his special arrangement for Thunivu,” is what the actor had instructed to Team Thunivu.
As Thunivu promotions are taking place in full swing, Ajith also had a word for his co-actors to be themselves, promote themselves well and they were instructed to refrain from glorifying him.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP, Thunivu has Manju Warrier playing Kanmani, Samuthirakani as Dayalan, Ajay as Ramachandran, GM Sundar as Muthazhagan, Veera as Radha and John Kokken as Krish. The movie has music by Ghibran.
