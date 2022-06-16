Varun, Kiara and Anil set summer trends, check outfits

MUMBAI: Kiara was snapped wearing a chequered co-ord set featuring baggy pants and a sleeveless collared top. She accessorised the look with big gold studs.
Kiara’s outfit fit the bill of the perfect summer outfit. She also wore white sandals to go with the easy-breezy look.
Varun opted for denim on denim look! He paired a denim jacket with loose baggy jeans. The jacket was layered over a black and white striped vest.
He paired the outfit with cool black and white sneakers.
Anil Kapoor didn’t look a year older than 40 in a powder blue printed shirt and brown trousers. He opted for white sneakers.
The three actors have been setting inspirations and giving fashion goals ever since they began the first leg of promotions.