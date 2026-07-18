India gets its first hydrogen train: Here are 10 things to know

10 things to know about India's first hydrogen train:

1. Power system: The train is powered by a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion system, which generates electricity onboard to run the train.

2. How it works: It is essentially an electric train that produces its own electricity. Instead of drawing power from overhead wires, hydrogen stored in high-pressure tanks reacts with oxygen from the air inside a fuel cell to generate electricity.

3. Refuelling process: Hydrogen is produced separately, compressed to high pressures, transported to the refuelling station, stored on site and transferred into the train's onboard tanks through specialised dispensing systems. The refuelling infrastructure includes hydrogen production or supply facilities, compression units, high-pressure storage tanks, dispensing equipment and safety systems.

An indigenous hydrogen storage-and-refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train.