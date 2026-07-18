India gets its first hydrogen train: Here are 10 things to know

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17 flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train at Jind in Haryana, marking the country's entry into a select group of nations operating hydrogen trains. Developed by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the train has been designed, engineered and integrated in India using indigenous technology, the train is part of the Railways' push towards cleaner and more sustainable transport.
The 10-coach train will operate between Haryana's Jind and Sonipat, covering the 89-km route in about two hours with 12 intermediate stops.
1. Power system: The train is powered by a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion system, which generates electricity onboard to run the train.
2. How it works: It is essentially an electric train that produces its own electricity. Instead of drawing power from overhead wires, hydrogen stored in high-pressure tanks reacts with oxygen from the air inside a fuel cell to generate electricity.
3. Refuelling process: Hydrogen is produced separately, compressed to high pressures, transported to the refuelling station, stored on site and transferred into the train's onboard tanks through specialised dispensing systems. The refuelling infrastructure includes hydrogen production or supply facilities, compression units, high-pressure storage tanks, dispensing equipment and safety systems.
An indigenous hydrogen storage-and-refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train.
4. Environmental benefits: Compared to diesel trains, hydrogen-powered trains eliminate tailpipe emissions, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and fossil fuel imports, and operate with significantly less noise.
Hydrogen is considered a clean fuel because it produces no carbon dioxide, particulate matter, sulphur oxides or nitrogen oxides during use. The water vapour released eventually becomes part of the natural water cycle.
5. No overhead wires: Unlike conventional electric trains, they do not require continuous overhead electrification, as electricity is generated onboard through hydrogen fuel cells, making them a clean and efficient solution.
6. Safety features: The train and the refuelling plant are equipped with devices to detect hydrogen leaks, heat, flames and smoke, along with an automatic shut-off system that can cut off the hydrogen supply without human intervention.
The pilot's cabin is also specially designed to protect the driver and includes an emergency mode that allows the train to be moved to a safe location if required.
7. Speed/Fares: The train has a maximum operational speed of 75 kmph and a design speed of 110 kmph.
Officials said fares are expected to be similar to existing local trains on the route, which currently charge between Rs 10 and Rs 35 depending on the distance.
8. Capacity: It is configured as a 10-coach passenger train with a capacity of around 2,600 passengers.
9. Efficiency: Hydrogen fuel cells convert about 50-60 per cent of hydrogen's energy into electricity. Hydrogen is typically produced through electrolysis, a process that uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, with an efficiency of about 60-70 per cent, depending on the technology and conditions used.
Using green hydrogen, produced with renewable electricity, also reduces dependence on fossil fuel-based power generation.
10. Made in India: The train has been designed, engineered and integrated in India using indigenous technology, showcasing the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering.
With the launch, India joins countries such as Germany, France, China, the United States and Japan in operating or exploring hydrogen-powered trains. Germany became the first country to introduce a hydrogen train into commercial service in 2018.
(With PTI inputs)