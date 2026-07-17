Hydrogen-powered trains likely to play niche role in India: Experts

"The hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure consists of hydrogen production or supply facilities, compression systems, high-pressure storage tanks, dispensing equipment and safety systems. Hydrogen is compressed, typically to high pressures, stored on site and transferred into onboard tanks through specialised dispensing systems," Mohanty said.

In safety features, the train and the refuelling plant are equipped with devices to detect hydrogen leaks and unusual heat, along with an automatic shut-off system capable of cutting off hydrogen supply on its own, without waiting for a person to react, the ministry statement said.

It added that the pilot's cabin is specifically designed to keep the person safe, with a special mode that allows the train to be moved to safety in an emergency.

With the initiative, India enters a select league of nations, including Germany, France, China, the United States and Japan, that either have hydrogen trains active on specific routes or are exploring the fuel for a cleaner rail transportation. Germany pioneered the world's first hydrogen train, which entered commercial service in 2018 in its Lower Saxony state.

"The introduction of a hydrogen-powered train is significant for India's energy transition as it represents a move toward cleaner, low-emission transport. It supports India's climate goals by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse-gas emissions, especially in sectors like railways that consume large amounts of energy," Arora said.

In its fourth and latest Biennial Update Report submitted to the United Nations on December 30, 2024, India described its greenhouse-gas inventory for 2020.

The transport sector accounted for more than 13 per cent of the energy-sector emissions -- which formed 92 per cent of the country's carbon dioxide emissions -- of which road transport contributed 94 per cent and the railways 1 per cent.

However, "the sustainability of hydrogen as a clean-energy source depends not only on the fuel itself, but also on how it is produced, the infrastructure that supports its use and the sectors in which it is applied. To fully realise its de-carbonisation potential, greater emphasis should be placed on green hydrogen, which is produced through water electrolysis using renewable electricity," Mainak Mukherjee, product analyst at global technology firm SLB, said.

Mohanty said, "Hydrogen deployment should prioritise green-hydrogen production, minimise leakage across the supply chain, improve fuel-cell efficiency and focus on applications where direct electrification is not feasible."

A 2024 study by researchers from the University of Michigan in the US found that green hydrogen can be strategically used to power heavy-duty road, rail, aviation and marine transportation, where electric alternatives are constrained by load and range.

Findings published in the journal "Joule" showed that electric-powered transport is about three to eight times more efficient than using hydrogen directly or electrofuels made from green hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide.

"The experiences of Germany and France demonstrated that hydrogen-powered trains can complement diesel trains to a certain extent, on non-electrified regional rail lines, where electrification is technically difficult or economically expensive. Successful deployment would depend on factors, such as route suitability, shared re-fuelling infrastructure and the use of green hydrogen to maximise emissions reduction," Mukherjee said.

Mohanty said, "Given that more than 95 per cent of India's broad-gauge railway network is already electrified, hydrogen trains are likely to have a niche role rather than becoming the mainstream solution."

"Their long-term contribution to climate goals will depend on the availability of affordable green hydrogen and whether they prove economically competitive for specific routes," the electric-mobility expert added.