Cinema

Vinoth urges public not to share leaked ‘Jana Nayagan’

The film, starring Vijay, was initially slated for release on January 9 but has been delayed due to issues related to censor certification and ongoing legal proceedings.
Actor Vijay and Director H Vinoth (X)
Actor Vijay and Director H Vinoth (X)
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CHENNAI: Director H Vinoth has appealed to the public not to share or circulate leaked content from the upcoming film Jana Nayagan, after the full movie was reportedly leaked online.

Actor Vijay and Director H Vinoth (X)
Vijay's Jana Nayagan leaked online; team, industry in disbelief

The film, starring Vijay, was initially slated for release on January 9 but has been delayed due to issues related to censor certification and ongoing legal proceedings.

Earlier, a five-minute clip from the film had surfaced online, and now the reported leak of the entire three-hour film has come as a major shock to the makers.

Following the leak on social media platforms, Vinoth took to Instagram requesting audiences not to share the film. “Every scene carries the dreams and hard work of many people. I request everyone to support the team,” he said.

Actor Vijay and Director H Vinoth (X)
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Actor Vijay and Director H Vinoth (X)
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The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters, with many urging stricter action against piracy and support for the film industry.

Jana Nayagan
H Vinoth
Vijay
leaked online

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