Legal notice issued over leak of ‘Jana Nayagan’ scenes

CHENNAI: A legal notice has been issued by KVN Productions LLP warning of strict action against those involved in the alleged leak and circulation of scenes from the upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan .
In the notice dated April 10, advocate Vijayan Subramanian, representing the production house, stated that certain scenes from the film starring actor Vijay and directed by H Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander have been illegally accessed, downloaded and shared by unidentified persons.
The content has reportedly been circulated across various digital platforms, raising concerns over piracy and potential financial loss.
The notice emphasised that any act of downloading, sharing, uploading, reposting or distributing leaked visuals from the film through platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube or torrent sites would amount to copyright violation and a criminal offence.
It further warned that individuals found guilty would face both civil and criminal proceedings.
The counsel added that legal action has already been initiated against those responsible for circulating the leaked content, and further proceedings will be pursued against anyone involved in its dissemination.
Members of the public have been advised not to engage with or share any leaked material from Jana Nayagan, with the notice cautioning that violations would invite strict legal consequences.