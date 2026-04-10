Vijay's Jana Nayagan leaked online; team, industry in disbelief

The production house says that it is unlikely that the film could have been leaked from within the studio and an investigation is underway. The makers are looking to file a complaint on this later today.

The film's leak in HD version across pirate sites has raised several questions among the trade pundits. In fact, a notorious Tamil film piracy sita based in Europe put out an announcement saying that they won't be leaking the film on their site since it's not a theatrical release.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol. The makers were eyeing a May release.