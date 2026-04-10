Vijay's Jana Nayagan leaked online; team, industry in disbelief

CHENNAI: Just ahead of state assembly polls next week, actor-politician Vijay's yet-to-be released film Jana Nayagan has leaked online. This has shocked the movie team and the film industry.
The film's climax was the first to be leaked while speculations started doing the rounds.
In the next few hours, the entire film was leaked in bits and pieces before the complete film was uploaded.
Film industry has seen this malicious activity as a personal target against Vijay. Producer G Dhananjheyan took to X and wrote, "Shocked to see many scenes of #JanaNayagan being leaked online including introduction scene, climax scene etc. Now many are tweeting that full film is leaked, which is devastating. This is outrageous and highly condemnable whoever is responsible for this. @KvnProductions must move the court immediately and get all such links are removed and taken down before it’s too late and the film is watched by millions. Film business is becoming dangerous and highly unpredictable with these kind of dangers all around a film. How much more you guys will target #ThalapathyVijay ‘s last film. ???"
The production house says that it is unlikely that the film could have been leaked from within the studio and an investigation is underway. The makers are looking to file a complaint on this later today.
The film's leak in HD version across pirate sites has raised several questions among the trade pundits. In fact, a notorious Tamil film piracy sita based in Europe put out an announcement saying that they won't be leaking the film on their site since it's not a theatrical release.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol. The makers were eyeing a May release.