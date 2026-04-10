2026 TN elections | Murugan, Udhayanidhi behind Jananayagan leak: TVK alleges political conspiracy

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna on Friday accused Union Minister of State L Murugan and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin of being behind the illegal online leak of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s film Jananayagan, terming it a politically motivated joint conspiracy.
Calling the leak a direct threat to Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the BJP and the ruling DMK had acted in collusion. “This is not an isolated incident. It is a politically motivated joint conspiracy. Murugan, who holds the Information and Broadcasting portfolio, is behind this, with the support of Udhayanidhi Stalin,” he told reporters here.
He further claimed that attempts were earlier made to stall the film’s release. “There were sustained efforts to block Jananayagan from reaching theatres. Now, with the film leaked online, it is evident that both Murugan and Udhayanidhi have worked in tandem to target Vijay and restrict his political growth,” Aadhav alleged, asserting that such moves would not deter the TVK leader.
Aadhav also projected growing support for TVK, claiming a visible wave across all 234 Assembly constituencies. “The response to Vijay’s campaign is overwhelming. Women constitute a significant share of the crowds. The people of Tamil Nadu want Vijay as Chief Minister,” he said.
The controversy follows the leak of Jananayagan, directed by H Vinoth, on piracy platforms ahead of its release. Key scenes, including the climax, surfaced first before the full film was circulated, triggering concern within the film industry and prompting calls for urgent legal intervention.