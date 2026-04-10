2026 TN elections | Murugan, Udhayanidhi behind Jananayagan leak: TVK alleges political conspiracy

Aadhav also projected growing support for TVK, claiming a visible wave across all 234 Assembly constituencies. “The response to Vijay’s campaign is overwhelming. Women constitute a significant share of the crowds. The people of Tamil Nadu want Vijay as Chief Minister,” he said.

The controversy follows the leak of Jananayagan, directed by H Vinoth, on piracy platforms ahead of its release. Key scenes, including the climax, surfaced first before the full film was circulated, triggering concern within the film industry and prompting calls for urgent legal intervention.