Toxic film review: A lavish spectacle that lacks a compelling story

The film repeatedly moves from one elaborate action set-piece to another without allowing its characters or conflicts enough room to develop. For instance, the film’s first major action sequence takes place in a graveyard. Even before the fight begins, there is a scene of Yash making out with a woman inside a car, which was featured in the film's promotional material, and is used merely as a setup for a bomb to detonate. The bomb eventually detonates during the climax, but the film offers little explanation for the scene.

Toxic has several intimate and sexualised scenes involving Raya and different women, apparently intended to establish him as a womaniser. Yet most of these sequences have little relevance to the narrative. The film repeatedly reduces its female characters to objects of desire, offering them no meaningful narrative space. While such objectification is often criticised in films helmed by male directors, Toxic does this extensively despite being directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is also co-written by Geetu and Yash.

The portions involving Raya and Nadia provide one of the few stretches that has some depth, while the sibling relationship between Raya and Ganga also manages to create some emotional connection. Funnily, Ticket's introduction goes on to offer some unintended humour: his actions and dialogue delivery often evoke laughter during serious scenes.

Raya’s actions are eventually presented as consequences of his own mistakes, but by the time this emotional dimension comes into focus, Toxic's runtime has already tested the audience’s patience.

Toxic certainly has no shortage of spectacle. It is replete with bungalows, casinos, pirates, snow-covered mountains, aeroplanes, missiles and what not. But beneath all the grandeur, the film lacks an engaging story. For all its scale and ambition, the film offers very little substance.