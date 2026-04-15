Toxic isn’t a typical gangster story, says Yash

Yash also went on to describe the director of the film, Geetu Mohandas as one of the best technicians. Geetu Mohandas, has really given a new take on a gangster film. And I think I enjoyed it. It’s going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on audience psychology as well.”

Expanding on the evolution of Indian cinema, Yash described India as “a world in itself — every few hundred kilometers, there’s a different language and culture,” noting how dubbing and pan-India storytelling have bridged audiences across regions. For him, Toxic represents this shift — a film rooted in Indian sensibilities yet designed for a global audience. “It’s one of those films that caters to everyone while offering a very unique experience,” he concluded.