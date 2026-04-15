Toxic isn’t a typical gangster story, says Yash

Actor-producer Yash spoke about his upcoming film Toxic at the Las Vegas CinemaCon 2026 event.
He joined the co-producer of Ramayana, Namit Malhotra and said that Toxic will redefine the gangster genre. “For the first time, I think, we have shot that film in English as well. So as a concept of the film, it’s very layered. Once again, it’s not a typical gangster action story. For the face value, it would look like a gangster movie with a lot of action. But it has got deep psychology and it’s got very interesting aspects of human life where you can resonate with. And it’s a very unique way to present a dark character is what I feel,” he added.
Yash also went on to describe the director of the film, Geetu Mohandas as one of the best technicians. Geetu Mohandas, has really given a new take on a gangster film. And I think I enjoyed it. It’s going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on audience psychology as well.”
Expanding on the evolution of Indian cinema, Yash described India as “a world in itself — every few hundred kilometers, there’s a different language and culture,” noting how dubbing and pan-India storytelling have bridged audiences across regions. For him, Toxic represents this shift — a film rooted in Indian sensibilities yet designed for a global audience. “It’s one of those films that caters to everyone while offering a very unique experience,” he concluded.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups features an ensemble cast of Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria and is slated for a global theatrical release on June 4, 2026.