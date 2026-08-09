Nayanthara breaks her 'no promotion' rule for 'Toxic': Made an exception only for Yash

However, Nayanthara, who will soon be seen essaying the role of Ganga in Yash starrer 'Toxic', made an exception as she was seen at the trailer launch event for 'Toxic' on Saturday, along with the rest of the cast.

During her address at the trailer launch event, Nayanthara revealed why she avoids such promotional events. The actress claimed that she decided to make an exception only for Yash.

She shared, "It's not that I don't want to attend Promotional events. It's just that I'm not good very good at it. So I stay away from it. But this was special because so many reasons. But I think it's just Yash. He just made a call, and it was enough for me to attend the event."