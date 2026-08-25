‘Tamil makkal who adopted me...': Actor Yash gets emotional at 'Toxic' pre-release event in Chennai

Thanking Yash for the opportunity, Vignesh congratulated the team and recalled meeting Kiara Advani before Kabir Singh to narrate LIK. Joking about the actress turning down the project, he quipped that it was ultimately her luck that she did not accept the film.

One of the biggest moments of the evening came when Rukmini Vasanth took the stage. The actress received a thunderous response from the audience, with continuous claps and whistles making it difficult for her to begin her speech. Overwhelmed by the affection, she eventually said, “Please let me talk, I’ll cry now.”

Huma Qureshi, who returned to Chennai after several years, spoke about the affection she continues to receive from the city. She said people still remember her as Kannama, referring to her popular character. Huma also had a special introduction for the evening’s star, saying, “There are stars, there are superstars, and there is only one Rocking Star — Yash.”

Director Geetu Mohandas, who took the stage after an AV tracing her journey from her days as a four-year-old child artiste, opened up about her struggles. Recalling how she was considered a poor student at school and how few people believed in her, Geetu said she had now made one of the biggest films with a star of immense stature because Yash believed in her. “Once he believed, everyone started believing,” she said. Promising a new side of the actor, she added, “It will be Yash 2.0 in Toxic.”

The event also doubled as a birthday celebration for producer Venkat K Narayan, who was making his first stage appearance in Tamil Nadu. Thanking the Tamil audience for their support, he recalled the success of Jana Nayagan and appreciated the audience for standing by them during difficult times. “We are hungry to see Vijay sir on screen again,” he said. Speaking about Toxic, Venkat described the film as the result of “great ambition, bold vision, extreme hard work and extraordinary performances.”

However, the evening reached its emotional high when Yash finally took the stage, making his entrance after the other guests. Visibly moved by the reception, he began by addressing the audience as “Ennai thathedutha Tamil makkale (the Tamil people who adopted me)."