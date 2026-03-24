‘Thaai Kizhavi’ collects Rs 75 crore, completes 25-day theatrical run

CHENNAI: Thaai Kizhavi, produced by Sivakarthikeyan and starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, has crossed Rs 75 crore at the box office and completed a 25-day run in theatres,
The makers announced the development by releasing a special poster, highlighting both the box office milestone and the film’s successful theatrical run.
Directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan, the film opened to a positive response from audiences and has continued to hold steady at the box office. Within the first few days of its release, the film had crossed Rs 50 crore, and has since maintained momentum with consistent footfall in theatres.
Released amid high expectations, Thaai Kizhavi went on to garner appreciation from both fans and celebrities. With sustained word-of-mouth and audience support, the film has emerged as one of the successful releases in recent times.
Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a paralysed mother whose greedy sons initially await her death, but later scramble to keep her alive after discovering that she possesses a valuable treasure.
The film features Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth and Ilavarasu in supporting roles. The music has been composed by Nivas K Prasanna.