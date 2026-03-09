At Thirunallar temple, Sivakarthikeyan speaks on Thaai Kizhavi and Seyon

“Happy Women’s Day to all women. People have given a good response to the film Thaai Kizhavi, which was made about women. I am happy that the film has become a bigger success than expected. It is a film dedicated to mothers, grandmothers and women in every family,” Sivakarthikeyan said.

The actor was speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Thirunallar Saneeswarar Temple at Thirunallar, a village in Karaikal.