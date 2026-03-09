At Thirunallar temple, Sivakarthikeyan speaks on Thaai Kizhavi and Seyon

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Sunday said he was pleased with the response to the recently released Thaai Kizhavi, which he produced.
“Happy Women’s Day to all women. People have given a good response to the film Thaai Kizhavi, which was made about women. I am happy that the film has become a bigger success than expected. It is a film dedicated to mothers, grandmothers and women in every family,” Sivakarthikeyan said.
The actor was speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Thirunallar Saneeswarar Temple at Thirunallar, a village in Karaikal.
He also said shooting for his next film, Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner, will begin next month.
On Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday last month, the first glimpse of Seyon, billed as a rural entertainer, presented his character as a figure channelling Lord Virumandi.
The actor was visiting the temple three days after the Shani Peyarchi ceremony held on March 6. He took part in special pujas at the Saneeswarar shrine and offered prayers. Sivakarthikeyan also had darshan at other shrines in the temple, including the Dharbaranyeswarar Temple, and received blessings from the temple elephant, Prakruti, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Devotees who had gathered at the temple crowded around the actor to take selfies, leading to a brief commotion before police personnel brought the situation under control.