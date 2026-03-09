Radikaa-Sivakarthikeyan's Thaai Kizhavi grosses Rs 50 crore globally

Made on a modest budget of around Rs 10 crore, the film has emerged as a major commercial success. The production team confirmed the milestone by releasing a poster stating that the film had surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark globally.

Directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi has received a positive response from audiences since its theatrical release on February 27. It also recorded strong collections during its opening weekend, earning Rs 22 crore in its first three days, according to Maalaimalar.