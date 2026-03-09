Radikaa-Sivakarthikeyan's Thaai Kizhavi grosses Rs 50 crore globally

CHENNAI: The Radikaa Sarathkumar-starrer Thaai Kizhavi, produced by Sivakarthikeyan, has crossed Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office within 10 days of its release, the makers announced.
Made on a modest budget of around Rs 10 crore, the film has emerged as a major commercial success. The production team confirmed the milestone by releasing a poster stating that the film had surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark globally.
Directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi has received a positive response from audiences since its theatrical release on February 27. It also recorded strong collections during its opening weekend, earning Rs 22 crore in its first three days, according to Maalaimalar.
The film features Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead, with Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth and Ilavarasu in supporting roles. The music has been composed by Nivas K Prasanna.
The story follows a paralysed mother whose greedy sons initially await her death, but scramble to keep her alive after discovering she possesses a valuable treasure.
Following the success of Thaai Kizhavi, director Sivakumar Murugesan is set to helm the upcoming film Seyon, billed as a rural entertainer, starring Sivakarthikeyan and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, headed by Kamal Haasan. On Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday last month, the first glimpse of Seyon presented his character as a figure channelling Lord Virumandi and received a strong response from fans.