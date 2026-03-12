Radikaa thanks Sivakarthikeyan for profit-sharing model in Thaai Kizhavi

CHENNAI: Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar has thanked actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan for introducing a profit-sharing model for a heroine in the film Thaai Kizhavi, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
Speaking at the success event of the film held in Chennai, Radikaa said she had asked Sivakarthikeyan why heroines were not paid like heroes before agreeing to act in the project. She said the actor told her that, for the first time in Tamil cinema, a heroine would be given a share in the film’s profits.
Calling it a good example for Tamil cinema, Radikaa said the move offered respect and dignity to actresses beyond money. She also thanked Sivakarthikeyan on behalf of actresses.
At the event, Radikaa said cinema is a place where both success and failure are normal and that she does not take such things seriously. She also described Sivakarthikeyan as a good producer who is up-to-date in everything.
She further said that after the release of Thaai Kizhavi, six people had approached her with story narrations, most of which revolved around elderly woman characters. While it made her think about the roles being offered, she said the film had brought her pride.
The film Thaai Kizhavi, produced by Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, features Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role of an elderly village woman. The film was released on February 27, 2026, and has reportedly collected Rs 50 crores within 15 days of its theatrical run.