Radikaa thanks Sivakarthikeyan for profit-sharing model in Thaai Kizhavi

Speaking at the success event of the film held in Chennai, Radikaa said she had asked Sivakarthikeyan why heroines were not paid like heroes before agreeing to act in the project. She said the actor told her that, for the first time in Tamil cinema, a heroine would be given a share in the film’s profits.

Calling it a good example for Tamil cinema, Radikaa said the move offered respect and dignity to actresses beyond money. She also thanked Sivakarthikeyan on behalf of actresses.