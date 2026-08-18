Suriya's Viswanath & Sons crosses Rs 120 crore in just 4 days

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya's latest release Viswanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, is enjoying a strong run at the box office, crossing the Rs120-crore mark globally within four days of its theatrical release, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 120.88 crore, including Rs 45 crore from overseas markets.
Released on August 14, the film opened to a gross of Rs 17.74 crore in India on its first day. Collections surged over the weekend, with the movie earning Rs 25.72 crore on Saturday (August 15) and Rs 23.75 crore on Sunday (August 16).
The three-day total stood at more than Rs 67 crore in India, indicating a strong response from audiences during the opening weekend.
After the weekend, collections dipped on Monday, the fourth day, with the film earning Rs 8.66 crore in India. This took its four-day domestic gross to Rs 75.88 crore.
Suriya's Viswanath & Sons' overseas performance has further boosted its overall tally, contributing Rs 45 crore to its worldwide gross. With this, Viswanath & Sons crossed Rs 120 crore globally within four days.
Karnataka emerged as the film's biggest Indian market with Rs 30.50 crore, followed closely by Tamil Nadu with Rs 30 crore. Kerala contributed Rs 8.85 crore, while other Indian markets accounted for the remaining collections.
Viswanath & Sons' revolves around sharpshooter Sanjay Viswanath, played by Suriya, and explores his relationship with his son born via surrogate Maddy (Mamitha Baiju). GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and Nimish Ravi handled cinematography.
Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Rajiv Menon, Nassar and Bhavani Sre are among the supporting cast. If the film maintains its momentum during the weekdays, it could cross several more box-office milestones in the coming days.