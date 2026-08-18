Suriya's Viswanath & Sons crosses Rs 120 crore in just 4 days

Viswanath & Sons earns massive weekend collections

Released on August 14, the film opened to a gross of Rs 17.74 crore in India on its first day. Collections surged over the weekend, with the movie earning Rs 25.72 crore on Saturday (August 15) and Rs 23.75 crore on Sunday (August 16).

The three-day total stood at more than Rs 67 crore in India, indicating a strong response from audiences during the opening weekend.

After the weekend, collections dipped on Monday, the fourth day, with the film earning Rs 8.66 crore in India. This took its four-day domestic gross to Rs 75.88 crore.