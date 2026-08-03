Suriya: 'Vishwanath & Sons' will be another new identity for me

Participating in the audio launch event of the film, which was held in Coimbatore on Sunday, Suriya said he had already watched the film and that he was thoroughly satisfied with the way it had shaped up.

Praising director Venky Atluri, he said, "Venky Atluri said that he manifested working with me. I think I was the one who manifested. I loved your film 'Lucky Bhaskar'."

Suriya then said, "Different directors have given me different identities. For me, 'Vishwanath and Sons' will be another new identity. And it is Venky who has given me this identity. It has been a very long time since I did such a character."