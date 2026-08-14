Vishwanath & Sons review: A feel-good entertainer about an unusual romance that blends humour, emotion and family values

The actual story of Vishwanath & Sons begins when Suriya returns home, only to face the age-old pressure from his ageing mother, who wants her son to get married and provide an heir to the family. To fulfil her wish, Suriya travels to the US and later returns with a baby born via a surrogate, to everyone's shock. When the newborn is diagnosed with a health condition, Suriya sets out in search of the child’s mother and discovers it to be Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju, who is 20 years younger than him.

What happens between Suriya and Mamitha and how he resolves other complications within his family form the rest of the story.

The director thoughtfully handles the age difference between Suriya and Mamitha’s characters. Their growing friendship, Suriya’s reluctance to acknowledge his feelings, and his refusal to give in to Mamitha’s pressure and that of everyone around them to marry her are among the better-written portions of the film. Though there are only a handful of scenes exploring this conflict, they leave a lasting impression.