Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' director Venky Atluri pens note of gratitude as film gears up to hit screens

Taking to his Instagram page to share a statement, Venky Atluri wrote, "Gratitude. Indebted. For all the love and support we’ve received… truly grateful. This is for all of Suriya sir’s Anbaana fans and every movie lover out there. We’ve poured our hearts into #VishwanathAndSons and I sincerely hope you love what we’ve created."

He went on to add, "As I’ve been saying, the film has more than 90% entertainment… filled with laughter, emotions, warmth and moments you can enjoy with your families and loved ones. Can’t wait for you all to experience it." In his statement, the director, who has directed the film featuring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, wrote, "As #VishwanathAndSons reaches the audience in a few more hours, my heart is filled with gratitude.