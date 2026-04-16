SJ Suryah says Vignesh Shivan 'affectionately tortured' him for LIK

CHENNAI: Actor-director S J Suryah said filmmaker Vignesh Shivan affectionately tortured him and convinced him to act in Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Speaking at the success meet of the film in Chennai, Suryah said the director used emotional persuasion to ensure he attended the shoot and completed his portions.
“He would keep telling me to come, saying the sets would go to waste and there would be losses if I didn’t. That is how he made sure I was part of the film,” he said.
Suryah also expressed happiness over the growth of Pradeep Ranganathan. “I had once told him he would become a big star. It feels good to see him reach this stage,” he added.
The actor also spoke about the role of technology, saying mobile phones have become essential in today’s world but should not take over people’s lives.
Love Insurance Kompany, directed by Vignesh Shivan, features Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, S J Suryah and Gouri Kishan in key roles.