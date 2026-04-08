‘Anirudh is the greatest gift in my life,’ says Vignesh Shivan at LIK event

Recalling an incident from his early days, Vignesh Shivan said he had left for Puducherry during the shoot of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan with just Rs 250 in hand, informing only Anirudh about it.

“While I was travelling by bus, Anirudh messaged me saying he had kept Rs 50,000 in my bag. I cried so much that day that even the bus window bars appeared blurry that day” he said.

He added, “Anirudh is the greatest gift I have received in my life.”