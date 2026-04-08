‘Anirudh is the greatest gift in my life,’ says Vignesh Shivan at LIK event

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan turned emotional while speaking about composer Anirudh Ravichander at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Recalling an incident from his early days, Vignesh Shivan said he had left for Puducherry during the shoot of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan with just Rs 250 in hand, informing only Anirudh about it.
“While I was travelling by bus, Anirudh messaged me saying he had kept Rs 50,000 in my bag. I cried so much that day that even the bus window bars appeared blurry that day” he said.
He added, “Anirudh is the greatest gift I have received in my life.”
Vignesh Shivan made his directorial debut with Poda Podi (2012) and went on to direct films including Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), Thaana Serndha Kootam (2018) and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022).
After a gap, he has now directed Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, with S J Suryah and Seeman in key supporting roles.
The film is slated to hit theatres on April 10 after a prolonged postponement.