SJ Suryah explains why he turned down ‘Lubber Pandhu’

CHENNAI: Actor-director S J Suryah has revealed why he chose not to act in the film Lubber Pandhu, stating that he did not want the filmmaker to make changes just to accommodate him, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Speaking at the success meet of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), Suryah said a director had once approached him with a script and was willing to make multiple changes based on his suggestions.
“I told him not to tweak things just for me. I said it was fine if I was not part of the film and asked him to go ahead with someone else and make a good movie,” he said.
He added that the film later went on to become a big hit, referring to Lubber Pandhu. “If I was selfish, I could have accepted it since he agreed to all my suggestions,” he noted.
The actor was speaking at an event held in Chennai to celebrate the success of Love Insurance Kompany, directed by Vignesh Shivan, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead.
The film also features Krithi Shetty and Seeman in key roles, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Released last week, the film opened to mixed responses.