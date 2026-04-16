'One can learn a lot from Vignesh Shivan, SJ Suryah', says LIK actor Edin Rose

CHENNAI: Actor Edin Rose, who played Selena, the humanoid girlfriend of SJ Suryah in the recently-released Love Insurance Kompany, was at the DT Next office to reminisce on the LIK journey. The Madurai-girl talks about how things were organic on the sets and dancing for Mayilirage with SJS himself
Wearing a green saree, Eden looks straight out a devotional film’s set but she has been on a promotional spree as her debut Tamil film, Love Insurance Kompany aka LIK that released on April 10. She has grabbed the industry’s attention with her role of Selena.
“When I was first approached to play this character, I was in denial. Imagine, an actor’s debut movie in Tamil is for Rowdy Pictures, directed by Vignesh Shivan alongside SJ Suryah. Even on sets, I was constantly in denial. Nevertheless, this role comes across as a blessing to me, which is very futuristic,” Edin said. Edin’s character isn’t a run-ofthe-mill one as there aren’t a lot of references that she could lean back on.
“Exactly. There was one other person, who had previously played such a role, which is Amy Jackson in 2.0. Her performance was good and when I went back home each day from sets, I would look for reference videos of the mannerisms of a robot. I tried to enact the same and did back end homework,” she opened up. She also attributes the success to her teammates and added, “Vignesh Shivan sir is a breeze to work with. Apart from the creativity, he gives the artistes their space to play with on how they would fit into their character.
Be it Wikki sir or SJ Suryah sir, I had a lot to learn from them because they are all creative in their own way. In such a futuristic film, it is difficult to get the mannerisms in the exact same way but thanks to the director and the team, who made it easy.”
Mayilirage’s recreation in LIK has been going viral on social media, where Edin danced alongside SJ Suryah for the New song. “I definitely should say this. There was this long dialogue, which SJ Suryah sir finished in a single take. I was astonished and was clapping for him, standing behind. He goes to Vignesh Shivan and says let’s do another take.
I am telling him, this is peak cinema for me but he keeps improvising. He is a fabulous actor. I had to match up to him in each scene. Pradeep too is an amazing actor but SJ Suryah sir is outright fun. He keeps adding something funny and makes us all laugh. Mayilirage is of course an iconic song that had SJ Suryah and Nila in New. To dance for the song I grew up watching, feels good. He had to dance smoothly while I did robotic steps,” she smiled.
Edin has completed shoots for another couple of Tamil projects in the meantime. “I am not supposed to divulge anything. There will be official annoucements on it soon. I am honing my Tamil skills in the interim. Though I was raised in Dubai, my dad is from Madurai and I know a fair bit of Tamil,” she signed off. There was one other person, who had previously played such a role, which is Amy Jackson in 2.0. Her performance was good and when I went back home each day from sets, I would look for reference videos