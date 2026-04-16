'One can learn a lot from Vignesh Shivan, SJ Suryah', says LIK actor Edin Rose

Wearing a green saree, Eden looks straight out a devotional film’s set but she has been on a promotional spree as her debut Tamil film, Love Insurance Kompany aka LIK that released on April 10. She has grabbed the industry’s attention with her role of Selena.

“When I was first approached to play this character, I was in denial. Imagine, an actor’s debut movie in Tamil is for Rowdy Pictures, directed by Vignesh Shivan alongside SJ Suryah. Even on sets, I was constantly in denial. Nevertheless, this role comes across as a blessing to me, which is very futuristic,” Edin said. Edin’s character isn’t a run-ofthe-mill one as there aren’t a lot of references that she could lean back on.

“Exactly. There was one other person, who had previously played such a role, which is Amy Jackson in 2.0. Her performance was good and when I went back home each day from sets, I would look for reference videos of the mannerisms of a robot. I tried to enact the same and did back end homework,” she opened up. She also attributes the success to her teammates and added, “Vignesh Shivan sir is a breeze to work with. Apart from the creativity, he gives the artistes their space to play with on how they would fit into their character.