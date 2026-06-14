RJ Balaji offers prayers at Masani Amman temple after Karuppu success

COIMBATORE: Following the success of Karuppu, the Suriya starrer that he directed, actor-director RJ Balaji visited the Masani Amman Temple in Anaimalai near Pollachi along with his family to offer prayers.
Balaji prostrated before the sanctum, paid respects at the temple flagstaff and later circumambulated the temple before worshipping at the surrounding shrines. Devotees gathered at the temple also took selfies with him.
Speaking to reporters, Balaji recalled that the film was launched after performing a pooja at the Masani Amman Temple.
"We started Karuppu only after seeking the blessings of Masani Amman. The story itself is connected to the deity. We officially launched the film with a pooja at the temple before commencing work," he said.
He recalled visiting the temple earlier with a friend from Pollachi, who had suggested offering prayers by grinding chilli paste to seek solutions for long-standing disputes and legal issues.
"Since the film revolved around court proceedings, we felt the temple and its traditions fit naturally into the story. That is how Masani Amman became an important part of the film," he added.
Balaji said the team had expected the film to do well but the response from audiences had surpassed expectations.
"Karuppu has become a huge success. We have come here to thank Masani Amman for that. We are grateful to the audience and fans who watched the film with their families. The success is far greater than what we had imagined," he said.
The director also spoke about meeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after the film's release.
"We released the film four days after Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister. We later met him and he conveyed his wishes. His leadership will benefit not only the film industry but all sectors," he said.
Balaji added that actor Suriya, who also backed the project, was delighted with the film's reception.
"Suriya, the producer who trusted me, and the entire cast and crew are very happy with the success. He even shared his happiness by gifting cars to crew members," he said.