RJ Balaji offers prayers at Masani Amman temple after Karuppu success

Karuppu began with pooja at same temple

Speaking to reporters, Balaji recalled that the film was launched after performing a pooja at the Masani Amman Temple.

"We started Karuppu only after seeking the blessings of Masani Amman. The story itself is connected to the deity. We officially launched the film with a pooja at the temple before commencing work," he said.

He recalled visiting the temple earlier with a friend from Pollachi, who had suggested offering prayers by grinding chilli paste to seek solutions for long-standing disputes and legal issues.

"Since the film revolved around court proceedings, we felt the temple and its traditions fit naturally into the story. That is how Masani Amman became an important part of the film," he added.