'An unexpected response': Suriya thanks fans for Karuppu's success

Actor Suriya, who is reeling in the success of his recent release, 'Karuppu', thanked his fans, producers and Karuppusamy for making the film a success. Speaking at a success meet, he said that the film was completely director RJ Balaji's vision, which he completely trusted. "I haven't decided on a film so quick in the recent past. The decision to go ahead with it was taken within 30 to 45 minutes. Everything seemed to be perfect that day," he said.

He went on to thank producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures and the fans for their overwhelming support. "Every film is made with faith. But with this film, everything went right from day one because of Dream Warriors' support. And, Karuppusamy, who guided us along the way."