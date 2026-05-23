'An unexpected response': Suriya thanks fans for Karuppu's success

Actor Suriya, who is reeling in the success of his recent release, 'Karuppu', thanked his fans, producers and Karuppusamy for making the film a success. Speaking at a success meet, he said that the film was completely director RJ Balaji's vision, which he completely trusted. "I haven't decided on a film so quick in the recent past. The decision to go ahead with it was taken within 30 to 45 minutes. Everything seemed to be perfect that day," he said.
He went on to thank producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures and the fans for their overwhelming support. "Every film is made with faith. But with this film, everything went right from day one because of Dream Warriors' support. And, Karuppusamy, who guided us along the way."
He added that Karuppu's reception has been unexpected. "While we wanted this response, this has been a surprise," he added, thanking fans on behalf of the cast and crew.
What is Karuppu about?
Released on May 15, Karuppu has been receiving a positive response from audiences and continues to run successfully in theatres. Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film features music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
The film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, alongside Swasika, Indrans, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natarajan Subramaniam in key roles.
Centered around a court case and blended with themes of faith and belief, the film overcame several hurdles before release and has now gained widespread appreciation from fans. With the movie continuing to draw audiences, trade analysts expect the collections to rise further in the coming days.