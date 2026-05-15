Karuppu: Suriya saves this passable story

From then on, the story picks up pace in the first half as Suriya and the writing elevates the scene. Karuppu’s biggest plus is its comedy as the film predominantly spoofs Tamil films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu, Jai Bhim, even Ilaiyaraaja’s royalty. They have been placed in perfect situations and this has been RJ Balaji’s forte since his radio jockey days. The interval block has been done thoughtfully and ends the first half on a high note to what began as an otherwise usual film.

The second half though starts off well loses steam. No, the story doesn’t lose direction. In a story of mix and match, the mixes do not match well. It gets tad too boring with a predictable story that has been stretched long. Along with the story, the music, and performances start feeling monotonous as characters fail to hold the film. There is commercial value, emotions, humour and good performances. But they are all short-lived as nothing creates an impact except for Suriya as the saving grace. In fact, Karuppu was a good opportunity for him to do another dual role film and would have kept the premise interesting. Those who watched the film could give it a thought. While the story is predictable, the dialogues are strong enough to keep us seated (not on the edge though). They were illogical and intolerable in a few scenes too.