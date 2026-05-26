Suriya's Karuppu breaks several Box Office records

The Divine action drama is on its verge to break the record of Sarkar’s box office, which has collected over Rs 250 Cr globally. Crossing two weekends and still filling the theatres, the film has amassed Rs 64.75 Cr gross at the overseas box office.

Despite heavy competition from Drishyam 3, Bhooth Bangla, and other Indian releases, it is enjoying an incredible run at the international box office and has become the 5th Highest grossing Indian film of 2026 and no 1in Tamil Nadu collecting over Rs 175+ Cr across the country.