Suriya's Karuppu breaks several Box Office records

CHENNAI: Suriya's Karuppu has grossed over Rs 240 Cr on its global box office, beating Vijay’s Master’s life time collection, just on its 10th day of running in theatres.
The Divine action drama is on its verge to break the record of Sarkar’s box office, which has collected over Rs 250 Cr globally. Crossing two weekends and still filling the theatres, the film has amassed Rs 64.75 Cr gross at the overseas box office.
Despite heavy competition from Drishyam 3, Bhooth Bangla, and other Indian releases, it is enjoying an incredible run at the international box office and has become the 5th Highest grossing Indian film of 2026 and no 1in Tamil Nadu collecting over Rs 175+ Cr across the country.
RJ Balaji’s directorial Karuppu has delivered what it has promised to the fans, a family entertainer with action packed sequences and Surya’s marvellous performance has elevated this film to next level.
Sai Abhyankkar’s music has played a key role in the movie’s success, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and with an incredible cast which includes Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, RJ Balaji and Natty Subramaniam has delivered a promising entertainer to be watched in theatres.