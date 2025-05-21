Ravi Mohan divorce row: Aarti seeks monthly alimony of Rs 40 lakh

CHENNAI: Actor Ravi Mohan's estranged wife Aarti has filed a petition seeking a monthly alimony of 40 lakh from him.

At a recent hearing at a family welfare court in Chennai, both Aarti and Ravi, who had filed for divorce, were present, said a Maalaimalar report.

Earlier, the court had directed the couple to have three rounds of mediation talks in an effort to reach a settlement. A report on that was submitted to the court.

During the hearing, Ravi Mohan reportedly reiterated that he had no intention of continuing their marriage and requested the court to reject Aarti’s plea to reunite. His legal team also submitted a petition asking the court to grant the divorce.

In response, Aarti has filed a fresh petition seeking a monthly alimony of Rs 40 lakh from Ravi Mohan.

The court, after reviewing both petitions, directed both parties to file their responses, and postponed the hearing to June 12 for further proceedings.





