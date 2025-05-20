Third person broke our marriage, alleges Aarti Ravi in new press statement

CHENNAI: In yet another press statement on Tuesday, Aarti Ravi alleged that her marriage with actor Ravi Mohan was broken because of a third person and not due to their personal issues.

In the three-page statement, she mentioned that the third person was in their lives way before they decided to separate, and she has all the evidence to prove it. “‘The light of your life’ brought only darkness to ours,” she added.

Aarti also addressed the criticism of being a controlling partner, stating that she only protected Ravi Mohan from harmful habits. Speaking about the accusations Ravi Mohan alleged of going home barefoot, Aarti said, “He left along with every possession he wished to take. He was not exiled. He exited- calmly, consciously and with a plan.”

She also stated that their children are feeling safe to meet their father only in familiar places, like their parental grandparents or at the office.

Addressing the abuse allegations made by Ravi, Aarti stated that he stayed by choice and not by force. “For 15 years, I was asked to give up on my career. I was promised lifelong security, and that was broken. Every financial decision was made together, and I have kept records of all,” she added.

Before concluding the statement, Aarti said that Ravi could have walked away with dignity. “But instead, you threw me into the fire for something you did. Today, my reputation and integrity have been tactically curated into a conversation in the public eye. I wish him peace, but peace must never come at the cost of vilifying the one who shared your storms,” she concluded.

Read the full press statement here: