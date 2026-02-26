'Heart-warming, progressive': Actor Jyotika praises Radikaa's Thaai Kizhavi

What did Jyotika say in her note about Thaai Kizhavi?

In her Instagram post, Jyotika called Thaai Kizhavi a “delight” and described it as not only emotional and uplifting but also “progressive.” She wondered whether it was truly the director’s first film and appreciated the "dignified humour and ease" with which its message was delivered.

She also thanked Sivakarthikeyan for "giving a powerhouse talent like Radikaa the stage she truly deserves", and for backing a film that foregrounds her talent, “despite the age barrier.”