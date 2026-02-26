'Heart-warming, progressive': Actor Jyotika praises Radikaa's Thaai Kizhavi

CHENNAI: Actor Jyotika has praised the upcoming Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi as “heartwarming and feel-good” and highlighted its progressive focus on womanhood, saying that "it's a film which takes society and cinema one step forward," after attending the premiere show in Chennai alongside her husband, actor Suriya.
She commended director Sivakumar Murugesan, producer Sivakarthikeyan and lead actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, saying the film beautifully showcases the essence and strength of women while conveying an important message for society.
In her Instagram post, Jyotika called Thaai Kizhavi a “delight” and described it as not only emotional and uplifting but also “progressive.” She wondered whether it was truly the director’s first film and appreciated the "dignified humour and ease" with which its message was delivered.
She also thanked Sivakarthikeyan for "giving a powerhouse talent like Radikaa the stage she truly deserves", and for backing a film that foregrounds her talent, “despite the age barrier.”
Jyotika applauded Radikaa's performance, saying the actor amazed her with her physical commitment and nuanced portrayal. "Thaai kizhavi was not just powerful and intelligent but the cutest too, she is a reflection of the off screen Radikaa we all know. You stole our hearts with your body language, style, innocence, your voice changeover, your laughter, dialogue delivery and your small gestures in the performance which sets you apart as an actor!", the actor said in her post.
Thaai Kizhavi is an upcoming Tamil comedy-drama directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sivakarthikeyan. Scheduled to release in theatres on February 27, the film stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role alongside actors such as Aruldoss, Singam Puli, and Ilavarasu.
The official plot of Thaai Kizhavi reads thus: Greedy sons, initially awaiting their paralysed mother's death, frantically try to keep her alive after discovering she holds a valuable treasure.