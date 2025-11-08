Questions about weight are inappropriate, says Gouri Kishan; journalist replies it was meant in jest

CHENNAI: Actor Gouri Kishan took to social media on Saturday to speak out against body-shaming and inappropriate questions directed at women in the media.

Her post came after she received widespread support from industry colleagues and also the Chennai Press Club for calling out a journalist and YouTuber who had asked Gouri’s co-star about her weight. Gouri interrupted, calling the question “stupid” and "irrelevant to the film" and pointing out that female actors are often asked appearance-related questions, unlike their male counterparts. She said such queries normalise body-shaming and perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards.

In her statement, Gouri said the exchange “became unexpectedly tense” but offered an opportunity to reflect on how artists and the media engage with each other. “As a public figure, I understand that scrutiny is part of my profession. However, comments or questions, direct or indirect, that target a person’s body or appearance are inappropriate in any context. I wish I had been asked questions about the film, the work I was there for,” she wrote.

She added that she was grateful to have stood her ground, saying, “It was important not only for myself but for anyone who has faced the same. This is not new but still prevalent...normalising body-shaming in jest while perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards.”

Clarifying that her intent was not to provoke backlash against the journalist, Gouri urged everyone to “move forward with greater empathy, sensitivity, and respect on all sides.”

She also thanked the Chennai Press Club, AMMA Association (Malayalam Film Industry), South India Nadigar Sangam, and her colleagues for their support, signing off her note with “Only love.”

Meanwhile, the journalist replied soon after Gouri's post, saying he did not intend to offend her. “After she called my question a ‘stupid question,’ I wanted to clarify it,” he said. He justified that his question to her co-star about her weight was meant to be a "jolly question" but was misunderstood. “If anyone felt hurt, I sincerely regret it. There was no malice, and I apologise,” he added.