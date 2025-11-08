AIDWA seeks action against YouTuber for body-shaming and insulting actor Gouri G Kishan

CHENNAI: The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Tamil Nadu, has petitioned the State Commission for Women seeking stringent action against YouTuber Karthik of Vere Level Cinema for allegedly body-shaming and insulting actor Gouri G Kishan during a recent press meet in Chennai.

In the email petition signed by state president G Pramila and general secretary A Radhika, AIDWA said the YouTuber’s remarks were derogatory and amounted to gender discrimination and psychological harassment. The association said such conduct violated women’s dignity and their constitutional right to equality.

The petition also condemned the silence of other journalists present during the incident, terming it “deeply disappointing”. It urged the Women’s Commission to intervene immediately and initiate stern action against the YouTuber to ensure respect and safety for women in media and public spaces.

