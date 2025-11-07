‘Unacceptable and shameful’: Press club, Nadigar Sangam, Pa Ranjith and Kushboo back Gouri after press meet row

CHENNAI: Actor Gouri Kishan has received widespread support from the Chennai Press Club, the Nadigar Sangam, filmmaker Pa Ranjith, and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar after she confronted a journalist for asking a question about her weight during a press meet for her upcoming film Others in Chennai.

The controversy began when a journalist asked Gouri’s co-star about her weight during the film’s promotional event on Thursday. Gouri immediately interrupted, calling the question “stupid” and “irrelevant” to the film. “I have not been asked a single question about the character I play or my preparation for the role. All they want to know is about my weight,” she said, urging journalists to stop normalising body-shaming and objectification of female actors.

Following the incident, the Chennai Press Club issued a strong statement condemning the journalist’s behaviour. “The Chennai Press Club strongly condemns the behaviour of a YouTuber who posed an inappropriate question to actress Gouri Kishan regarding her body weight during the press meet of the film Others,” the statement read. It described the question as “highly unethical, indecent, and condemnable,” and appreciated Gouri for “assertively and courageously expressing her views, even in the face of collective opposition.”

Sharing the statement on Instagram, Gouri wrote, “Thank you, Chennai Press Club. To hear this directly is a testament to standing up for what’s right and maintaining the integrity of press & media. Thank you for all the support to the press, and to all of you 🙏🏻.”

The Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes’ Association), led by President M Nasser, also released a statement condemning the incident and urging media personnel to maintain professionalism and sensitivity while interacting with actors.

“The Tamil film industry and the press have always shared a close bond, with journalists playing a vital role in taking good films and artists to the people. However, the incident that took place yesterday is deeply regrettable,” the statement said.

It further noted that while Tamil cinema has long celebrated women, female artistes still face challenges in the industry. “A few individuals, under the guise of journalists, ask indecent questions and humiliate women at press events. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated,” it said.

“We strongly condemn what happened to our colleague and will take steps to prevent such incidents in the future,” the statement concluded.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith also voiced his solidarity on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “@Gourayy more power to you. I strongly condemn the reporter's actions; they are unacceptable and shameful. That female actors have to still face these indecent questions goes to show the distance Thamizh cinema has yet to go.”

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar too backed Gouri, slamming the journalist’s behaviour and calling it a disgrace to journalism. “Journalism has lost its ground. The so-called journos take journalism to the gutters. How much a woman weighs is none of their business. And asking the hero about it?? What a shame! Kudos to the young Gouri Kishan who stood her ground and gave it back,” she posted.

Khushbu added, “Are the same men ok if we women, actors, turn around and ask the same question about the women in their families? Respect is never a one-way traffic. Learn to give respect if you expect to be respected.”

Actor Aditya Madhavan, who apologised to Gouri Kishan at the press meet, later clarified that he did not endorse the reporter’s question. He said he had only intended to interrupt the exchange, not side with the reporter. “I’ll always stand by her. I didn’t approve of the statement. I’m not afraid to speak up and I will always support her,” he said.