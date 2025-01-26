No politics in Ajith's Padma Bhushan award, says Kushboo

CHENNAI: BJP national executive council member Kushboo Sundar on Sunday said that the central government has not bestowed the esteemed Padma Bhushan award upon Ajith with the rivalry between the fans of the actor and Vijay's fans in mind, rejecting talks of linking the award to the launch of TVK recently.

According to Kushboo, the government undertook a meticulous selection process, ultimately conferring the prestigious award upon Ajith in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the Indian film industry.

Khushbu expressed her delight over Ajith’s well-deserved accolade, underscoring the actor’s illustrious career and enduring impact on the cinematic landscape.

Speaking to reporters at Kamalalayam after hoisting the national flag, Khushbu said, “1+1 is 2, not 11. Similarly, the news of Ajith’s Padma Bhushan award should be seen in the right perspective. It is essential to recognise the deserving individual without any bias.”

When asked about the Chief Minister’s felicitation ceremony to be held in Madurai over the cancellation of the tungsten mining proposal, Kushboo said DMK members would likely claim credit for the central government’s initiatives.

“They will say that whatever the central government does, it is theirs. But I believe it is a matter of happiness if good things are happening through the BJP,” she said.

Actor and BJP leader Sarathkumar, who was also present at the event, welcomed the announcement of Ajith’s Padma Bhushan award. “I am delighted that Ajith Kumar has been recognised with this prestigious award. It’s a momentous occasion for the Indian film fraternity,” he added.

Also Read:

-- Actor Ajith Kumar honoured with Padma Bhushan

-- I wish my late father had lived to see this day: Actor Ajith after being chosen for Padma Bhushan