    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Jan 2025 9:51 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-25 16:27:25  )
    Actor Ajith Kumar honoured with Padma Bhushan
    Ajith Kumar 

    CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently focusing on his sporting career, has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award.

    He has been honoured with the nation's third-highest civilian award by the Government of India.

    The list of Padma Award winners was announced on the evening of the 76th Republic Day celebration.

    Along with Ajith, actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anant Nag have also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.

    Ajith KumarPadma BhusanRepublic Day
    Online Desk

