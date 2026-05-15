‘Karuppu’ releases worldwide; film opens with special thanks card for CM Vijay

Days after thanking Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for approving special 9 am FDFS shows, Karuppu ran into last-minute release trouble on Thursday. Director RJ Balaji posted an emotional video hoping the film would release soon, while industry sources alleged pending dues of nearly Rs 10 crore and unsettled studio payments.

The situation worsened after Karuppu was accidentally screened in cities like Pune and Varanasi, leading to leaked clips circulating online. Producers, including SR Prabhu, T Siva and Kalaipuli S Thanu, later met QUBE officials in Chennai over the issue.

“The film was screened till interval before shows were stopped. QUBE apologised after realising the sensitivity of the issue,” T Siva told media persons.

By Thursday night, industry sources confirmed to DT Next that the financial issues had been resolved, with funds arranged through Chennai-based financiers, paving the way for the film’s Friday release.