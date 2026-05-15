‘Karuppu’ releases worldwide; film opens with special thanks card for CM Vijay

CHENNAI: After days of uncertainty over financial issues, Karuppu finally released worldwide on Friday, with special 9 am FDFS shows running across theatres. The Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer also opened with a special thanks card for Chief Minister Vijay, surprising fans in theatres.
Earlier in the day, production house Dream Warrior Pictures shared an emotional note on X, apologising for the delay in the film’s release and thanking fans for their patience and unwavering support.
“Some journeys test not just time, but the heart itself. To everyone who kept waiting for Karuppu and continuously asked about the film’s release, we owe you an apology. More importantly, we express our heartfelt gratitude for not losing faith in us despite the silence and delays. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say Karuppu releases worldwide,” the statement read.
Industry sources had earlier confirmed that the financial hurdles affecting the film had been sorted out. A leading financier and Tamil film distributor also told DT Next that the issues had been resolved, paving the way for the release.
Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam and Indrans also play pivotal roles in the movie.
Days after thanking Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for approving special 9 am FDFS shows, Karuppu ran into last-minute release trouble on Thursday. Director RJ Balaji posted an emotional video hoping the film would release soon, while industry sources alleged pending dues of nearly Rs 10 crore and unsettled studio payments.
The situation worsened after Karuppu was accidentally screened in cities like Pune and Varanasi, leading to leaked clips circulating online. Producers, including SR Prabhu, T Siva and Kalaipuli S Thanu, later met QUBE officials in Chennai over the issue.
“The film was screened till interval before shows were stopped. QUBE apologised after realising the sensitivity of the issue,” T Siva told media persons.
By Thursday night, industry sources confirmed to DT Next that the financial issues had been resolved, with funds arranged through Chennai-based financiers, paving the way for the film’s Friday release.
Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.
Promos suggest that Suriya plays an advocate named Saravanan, who turns to divine justice when legal methods fail him. The story is also said to revolve around the village deity Karuppasamy and themes concerning oppression faced by marginalised communities.
The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natty Natraj in key roles.
Karuppu has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the technical crew includes cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Kalaivanan, art director Arun Venjaramoodu and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor.