Clips from Suriya's Karuppu leak online after accidental screenings in north India

The film was screened until the interval before theatres stopped the screening of Karuppu. “QUBE realised the sensitivity of the issue and have apologised for the same,” Siva added. The film might have a possibility of having a release on Friday morning after shows were cancelled on Thursday until evening. The director of the film, RJ Balaji broke down in a video message he posted on social media and said, " I am sorry. It shouldn't have happened.

We watch a film only to come out of the problems that we have in our minds, at our homes, in our lives. To make watching a film itself stressful, and for being unable to watch the film, I am really sorry. I too did not expect this. I am really hopeful that this evening, by 6 pm, all these problems will get resolved and the film will release," he said, even as his eyes gave away the fact that he had been weeping.