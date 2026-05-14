Karuppu confirmed for Friday morning release

“Karuppu is all set for a release on Friday morning. All financial issues have been sorted out and the first show will begin at 9 am.” A few more sources said that funds were arranged from a few financiers in Chennai and were settled around 9pm on Thursday evening.

Though the makers haven’t confirmed it officially yet, this is a news that will delight Suriya fans, who have been upset and furious over the film’s postponement on Thursday.



Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ssivada, Natty Subramaniam and Indrans in important roles.