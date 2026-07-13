Jana Nayagan to release uncut in UK cinemas on July 24

The UK distributor shared the update on X, confirming that the film has received a '15' age rating in the UK and will be screened without any edits. "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay. Jana Nayagan arrives in UK cinemas on July 24 uncut and rated '15' featuring all the action, mass appeal and commercial elements, exactly as intended to be seen, for the very last time," the post read.

The announcement comes days after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with an 'A' certificate in India. According to the censor certificate, Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours, 3 minutes and 11 seconds).