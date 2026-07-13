Jana Nayagan to release uncut in UK cinemas on July 24

CHENNAI: Ahimsa Entertainment, the UK distributor of Jana Nayagan, has announced that the much-awaited film will be released in British cinemas in its uncut version on July 24.
The UK distributor shared the update on X, confirming that the film has received a '15' age rating in the UK and will be screened without any edits. "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay. Jana Nayagan arrives in UK cinemas on July 24 uncut and rated '15' featuring all the action, mass appeal and commercial elements, exactly as intended to be seen, for the very last time," the post read.
The announcement comes days after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with an 'A' certificate in India. According to the censor certificate, Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours, 3 minutes and 11 seconds).
The film was initially slated for release in January but was delayed following issues related to the certification process. The CBFC issued an 'A' certificate on July 9, paving the way for its theatrical release.
Jana Nayagan is among the year's most anticipated Tamil releases, marking actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's final film appearance before his full-time political career. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24.