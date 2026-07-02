‘Jana Nayagan’ likely to get ‘A’ certificate, eyes release

CHENNAI: The much-awaited action entertainer ‘Jana Nayagan’, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's farewell movie directed by H Vinoth, is likely to hit theatres later this month, if industry sources are to be believed.
Sources indicate that the issue surrounding the film's certification is expected to be resolved soon, prompting the makers to consider a July release. However, an official announcement on the release date is still awaited.
"The film is likely to be certified with 'A'. Also, the makers are looking for a release window from July 16 to August 7. However, many small and medium-budgeted films have already locked their releases for the next few weeks. We will have to wait and watch what dates the makers will zero in on,” an industry source told DT Next.
Originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9, the film was postponed after it was referred to the Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.
The film, submitted for certification in December last year, is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.
The film has generated immense anticipation as it is Vijay's last film before switching careers to become a full-time politician.
Directed by Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ features an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.