‘Jana Nayagan’ likely to get ‘A’ certificate, eyes release

Sources indicate that the issue surrounding the film's certification is expected to be resolved soon, prompting the makers to consider a July release. However, an official announcement on the release date is still awaited.

"The film is likely to be certified with 'A'. Also, the makers are looking for a release window from July 16 to August 7. However, many small and medium-budgeted films have already locked their releases for the next few weeks. We will have to wait and watch what dates the makers will zero in on,” an industry source told DT Next.