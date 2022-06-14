Governor-State standoff: Ravi and DMK govt are at it again!

Articles 153 to 167 of the Constitution of India, which clearly state the role and responsibilities of Governors of states, have been subject to judicial scrutiny in dozens and dozens of cases in courts and have been refined and fine-tuned suitably to comply with the law of the land. The most recent instance when the Supreme Court of India had pulled up the Governor has been in connection with the release of Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who has served over 30 years in prison. On May 18, while ordering the release of Perarivalan, the SC invoked the extraordinary jurisdiction conferred on it under Article 142 of the Constitution of India. In its order, the apex court stated the Governor’s action to refer the matter to the President was without any backing in the Constitution, highlighting that the state legislature’s advice was binding with regard to the exercise of powers under Article 161. It also stated that non-exercise of the power under the article or inexplicable delay would be subject to judicial review. “Non-exercise of the power under Article 161 or inexplicable delay in exercise of such power not attributable to the prisoner is subject to judicial review by this Court, especially when the State Cabinet has taken a decision to release the prisoner and made recommendations to the Governor to this effect,” the bench had stated. The SC verdict has been a shot in the arm for the state government which lost no time to reiterate that the Governor’s job was to act on the advice of the elected government and not the other way around.