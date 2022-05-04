TamilNadu

TN Guv Ravi forwards NEET-Exemption Bill for President's assent

The Bill was passed by the Assembly again in February seeking exemption for the state from the National Entrance-Eligibility Test for aspiring medical professionals. The Governor had earlier rejected it.
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Governor has forwarded the NEET-Exemption Bill for President's assent, Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Stalin said that the Governor’s secretary informed him over phone a few minutes ago that the Bill adopted by the House has been forwarded to the Union Home Ministry for the President’s assent.

