TN Assembly adopts Bill facilitating State to appoint Vice-Chancellors

The BJP opposed the bill at the introductory stage while the main opposition AIADMK, taking exception to a remark on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai, staged a walkout ahead of the passage of the bill.

Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin, while appealing to members to support the government's initiative, said that even in Gujarat, the home-state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vice-chancellors are not appointed by the governor but the State.

Same was the case with other states including Telangana and Karnataka.

Opposition PMK supported the bill.