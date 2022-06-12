DMK condemns Guv Ravi for Sanathan Dharma remark; demands withdrawal

CHENNAI: Face-off between the ruling DMK and Governor R N Ravi took another twist with the ruling DMK on Sunday condemning state governor R N Ravi for his “Sanathan Dharma” statement. The DMK, which demanded the Centre to recall of Ravi a few months ago for delaying the forwarding of the NEET exemption Bill to the President, has advised the Governor not to make statements “unbecoming for his constitutional position” in violation of his oath.

Participating in a private function in the city on Saturday, Governor Ravi said that Bharat was founded on the principle of Sanathan Dharma. The statement has evoked a strong response from the DMK-led secular progressive alliance with the parties calling the Governor’s statement communal and unconstitutional.

In a statement, DMK treasurer cum Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu said, “It is unbecoming of his post to continuously voice views in favour of Sanathan Dharma and against secularism. The Constitution and several Supreme Court verdicts have emphasized that the Governor was bound by the policy decisions of the state government.”

“It is not right on his part to exercise his right to speech, forgetting and violating his limits. It is illegal to air communal views and views endorsing Santhan Dharma, varnashrama and violence while occupying the Governor’s post. It is antithetical to the oath taken by him, ” Baalu added.

Though they do not intend to criticize his personal spiritual views, the views of a person holding a post bound by Constitutional laws should conform to it, the DMK treasurer said, taking exception to the Governor’s reported remark that power of Sanathan Dharma could be understood from American bombing reducing to rubble the cities of Kandahar and Peshawar cities, which were developed by Ghazini Mohammed after destroying the properties of Somnath Temple.

Wondering if the Governor subscribed to bombing, the DMK MP quoted the preamble of the Constitution and said that the governor’s statement was ultravires the Constitution. It is highly condemnable that a person who should preach secularism was projecting himself as prejudiced towards one religion and publicly inciting acrimony towards another faith. Remarking that it was worrisome that the governor’s statement guides the forces attempting to destroy the harmony and integrity of the country of late, Baalu said that he was duty bound to remind the governor that India is guided by its Constitution and not Sanathan Dharma.

“The rule of Sanathan Dharma is not happening in India. Sanathan Dharma preaches different rules for different castes. But, now the country is going through the rule of law. Everyone is equal before law. It would augur well for the Governor to read the social and legal changes the country has gone through in the last 200 years and make statements in accordance with it. Sanathan Dharma is against 90% of the people, especially women who account for 50% of the population. Hence, making a statement in support of it is against the majority people of the country. The governor should withdraw his comments and vow to not make such statements in future, ” Baalu added.

Joining the issue with the DMK, CPIM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the Governor who acts as an agent of the union government is using all podiums for his political rhetoric, which is highly condemnable.

Recalling Ravi’s speech, state Congress chief K S Alagiri said the governor has transformed into the propaganda secretary of RSS.

The governor is not just an enemy of the people of Tamil Nadu. No one can permit it when the governor acts against the Constitution and plurality of the nation, to spoil the harmony of Tamil Nadu, Alagiri added.