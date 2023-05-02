Metro ridership dips in April compared to March in Chennai

CHENNAI: Compared to the previous month, the Chennai Metro rail witnessed a slight dip in passenger ridership in April recording about 66.85 lakh passengers.

The footfall for March was at 69.99 lakh.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press note, 66.85 lakh passengers took Metro trains between April 1 and 30.

And, on April 28 alone, the CMRL recorded the highest passenger flow for the month with an average of 2.68 lakh riding the train.

Subsequently, in April, a total of 23.39 lakh passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system, 39.83 lakh passengers used the travel card ticketing system, 3.56 lakh passengers used the token system and 4,136 passengers used group ticketing system.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,964 passengers used the newly introduced National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) also called the Singara Chennai card.

Also, owing to the IPL season, the CMRL announced free rides in the train for those visiting the stadium to watch matches.