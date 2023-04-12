Attention CSK fans: Use match tickets to get free Metro rides today

CHENNAI: IPL and Chennai Super Kings fans can utilize their QR / barcoded entry tickets for the IPL matches as train tickets for travelling in Metro Rail for reaching to and returning from match venue through Government Estate Metro Station “without the need to pay separately for travel”.

Besides, passengers returning from the Government Estate Metro Station (Blue Line) to their destination on the Green Line (Central to St. Thomas Mount) are asked to please interchange at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Metro Station.

Interchanging stations from the Blue Line to the Green Line are available after match hours only at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Metro Station. Fans of the IPL and CSK are advised to plan their trips accordingly.

CSK will face Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk at 7.30 pm.