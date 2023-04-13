Common ticketing system in TN: QR code-enabled tickets announced

CHENNAI: Common ticketing to travel in MTC buses, Metro rail, and suburban trains will soon become a reality as State Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy announced QR Code-enabled ticketing system.

While making announcements in the State Assembly, on Thursday, Muthusamy announced that Journey Planner mobile application will be created and launched at Rs 15 crore.

Using the QR Code-enabled tickets, commuters can interchange between buses, Metro trains and suburban trains.

It may be noted that the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), has already proposed a study to implement the common ticketing system and approval has been given during the authority meeting held recently.

He also annouced that plots, houses, and apartments constructed by Tamil Nadu Housing Board will be allocated to beneficiaries on first come first serve basis.

Under e-governance system, old documents related to approved plans ad other documents will be scanned to store them digitally.

"Only 7 per cent of the total area of the state is covered by master plans. During a review by the chief minister, it was instructed to expand the areas covered by master plans to 22 per cent. Based on this, master plans for 23 cities will be prepared and 112 master plans will be announced," Muthusamy announced.