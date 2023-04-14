City

CMRL launches 'Common Mobility Card' for traveling in Metro

Though the card can currently be used only for travel in metro rail, soon NCMC will be operational in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) too.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: As a step for making public transit seamless, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) going by the name Singara Chennai card here on Friday. NCMC can be used at Metro rail stations across India.

Though the card can currently be used only for travel in metro rail, soon NCMC will be operational in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) too.

Besides this, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) along with the CMRL is working on using the NCMC card for purposes like toll, parking, smart city projects and at retail shops.

