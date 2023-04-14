CMRL launches 'Common Mobility Card' for traveling in Metro

CHENNAI: As a step for making public transit seamless, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) going by the name Singara Chennai card here on Friday. NCMC can be used at Metro rail stations across India.

Though the card can currently be used only for travel in metro rail, soon NCMC will be operational in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) too.