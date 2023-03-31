After protests, Kalakshetra faculty booked for sexual harassment

The complainant had stated in her complaint that the faculty had sent obscene messages to her through social media and had also sexually harassed her when she was a student at the institution.

The complaint follows days of protest at the institute demanding action against the instructors who have been accused of sexual harassment.

Earlier in the day, Additional Commissioner of police (south), Prem Anand Sinha told that no criminal investigation was underway as police had not received any 'written' complaint.